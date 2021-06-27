Precaution or profit?
Enbridge officials would like us to believe that their 68-year old pipeline in our Great Lakes is essential. It is essential to Enbridge profit while it risks the well-being of millions of people and the natural world. Let’s look at profit and precaution.
One of the agreements of democracy is that the government is to work for the people. We have the precautionary principle protecting our safety and our lives are safer as a result. We have stop lights, standards for clean and safe food production, speed limits and even COVID-19 vaccines. I would hope we could find common ground in applying the precautionary principle to Line 5.
Does it really make sense for us to assist a foreign corporation’s profit making while we risk the waters of our Great Lakes? Add to that the need to collectively move away from fossil fuels so that we leave a livable world for our children.
Precaution or profit? My grandchildren deserve precaution. How about yours?
Mary Van Valin
Traverse City