Speak up to support FishPass
I am senior vice president and market leader for West Shore Bank, a Rotarian and resident of Traverse City. I have also chaired and co-chaired the annual Friends of the Boardman River Dinner, having raised more than $200,000 to improve the features and vitality around the Boardman Watershed.
I am writing in support of the FishPass project in downtown. We are absolutely blessed to have the beautiful Boardman River wind through our downtown. It has always frustrated me that there are so few ways to enjoy the river throughout downtown. So much is tucked behind buildings, bordered by ugly surface parking or flat out cannot be accessed at all.
The FishPass project would provide an amazing access point for visitors and locals to enjoy this grossly underutilized resource running through our downtown. An attraction of this type not only preserves fish species but will protect trees and natural life around the river itself. Not to mention the economic growth and vibrancy provided by a feature like this. Community members need to speak up and support this incredible project.
Sidney Van Slyke
Traverse City