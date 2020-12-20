Many sacrificed in their own way
I write this on Dec. 16, the beginning of the largest U.S. land battle in World War II, the Battle of Bulge. Americans suffered 75,000 casualties in that horrific struggle. Among them were three of my 1943 high school buddies whom I grieve, along with many others.
Then, I was in flight training to become a naval aviator, which I completed at the end of the war. I've thought of decisions we young men and women took when it was our turn to "join up.” For my friends and others, it was the ultimate decision. I honor them and grieve for them.
I also honor my friend, Harry and many others. Harry was my classmate. He wanted to serve, but the Draft Board said because he lived on the farm, he was essential to stay home and work the farm — one example of millions who stayed home and supported the war effort. There were Draft Dodgers; Harry wasn’t one of them.
I honor such men and women who wanted to "go,” but were told to stay home to do essential work. They were often forgotten and sometimes verbally mistreated. They served.
Harry enlisted after the war was over when he was not longer "essential.”
Arthur Van Eck, World War II veteran
Fife Lake