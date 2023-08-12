What we don't see when it comes to college admissions
Surreptitiously hidden from view is the caveat of lingering discrimination in the college admissions process.
Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court will not overtly state that they sneakily left the back door ajar for preferential legacy treatment. They will assure you that there is no double standard.
While those who oppose affirmative action declare the practice’s demise an end to racial discrimination in colleges and universities, there is still nothing to be done about legacy students — the majority being wealthy and white.
Ardent foes of affirmative action demonstrate little regard for eliminating unfair legacy and donor preferences, proving that they do not seek to curtail unequal treatment. Instead, they must single out unequal treatment based on race for vilification.
Rather than wage a moral crusade on racial preferences, we must push universities to condemn nepotism and expand outreach to low-income applicants through economic considerations.
Sincerely and urgently,
Jadon Urogdy
Frankfort
