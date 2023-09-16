Advocate for those who condemn censorship and support local libraries
Every morning, my mother, an English teacher, would hold me in her lap as we read. Together, we pored over picture books and novellas before we ate breakfast.
Fourteen years later, as I prepare to leave for college, many of the books I grew up reading have been challenged by a Republican-led book-banning movement: Shel Silverstein’s "The Giving Tree," Margaret Wise Brown’s "Goodnight Moon," Dr. Seuss’s "The Lorax."
These books were a cornerstone of my childhood and a foundation for my future. However, with the egregious lengths to which Republicans have gone in silencing the celebration and exchange of our diverse ideas and ideals, I fear that my upbringing with literature may become a forgotten luxury.
We must advocate for politicians who condemn censorship and support local libraries so that we may hold our children close and read them the books that have inspired us.
Sincerely,
Jadon Urogdy
Frankfort
