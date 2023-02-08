Calls for schools improvement miss what is truly needed
I read articles calling for improvements in public education, but there is not one mention of what is truly needed in classrooms to ensure better education for all: the ability of teachers and administrators permanently to remove disruptive, noisy, violent juveniles who have no interest in learning anything. Nothing is going to improve education until this truth is acknowledged. Learning takes place only in quiet classrooms with the focus on education.
Why doesn’t any so-called “expert” mention this enormous problem and address it? The answer is that incompetent parents and unruly, callow children have all the power now. A first-grader shot his teacher. Another elementary school delinquent had a hit list of his classmates, but was returned to the same classroom. This is insanity. Schools need their traditional authority back to suspend and expel chronic classroom troublemakers and potential killers.
I was a high school teacher for 32 years, and I know that my students and I were successful because of the disciplined classroom I ran and an administration that backed up its faculty. When I recommended that a student be removed from my room because of discipline problems, that student was removed until behavior conformed to acceptable standards.
We also need to stress excellence in education and meritorious performance. Improve education by requiring standard student behavior, effective teachers, responsible administrators and high-principled school boards.
Carole Underwood
Maple City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.