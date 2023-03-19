Arm law-abiding citizens to quell gun violence
A recent writer asked "why we make it so easy for violent criminals to walk into a school ... and shred children."
The answer is schools are soft targets, gun-free zones where cowardly killers know they have no armed opposition.
The solution is not fewer guns, but more guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens in schools, churches, grocery stores and nightclubs. I defend the Second Amendment, especially when armed citizens protect themselves and others.
All Americans have the right to self-defense. The police can't be everywhere, and strengthening gun laws and background checks won't help because criminals don't obey laws.
Deploring violence doesn't help — buying a gun, taking shooting lessons, learning safety procedures and getting a concealed pistol license (CPL) will.
Millions of Americans use guns to protect themselves and their families. But gun opponents deliberately concentrate on gun control – not on shooter control or shooter motivation.
We are living in a world where some people believe that the temperature of the planet can be controlled by giving more money to the government. Those same kinds of people believe that shootings can be controlled by more government regulations.
Carole Underwood
Maple City
