Analysis wrong
Mike Sheehan should stick to radio. His analysis of Second Amendment is wrong. By removing the commas in the original, he changes everything. He might as well have rewritten the provision entirely, which he is not entitled to do.
BTW, there is no such thing as a “collective right.” Rights are individual. Nowhere in the Constitution, Bill of Rights or debates in Convention are they deemed to be anything else; people are individuals.
His talk about ablative absolute is just a smokescreen for his incorrect conclusion. The militia clause, including commas, is a dependent clause. It could be removed from the amendment entirely without affecting the meaning or intent of the provision at all.
The claim that the founders merely intended to ensure that state militias be armed has been made many times and is wrong that many times. Do dishonest/ignorant commentators really think that after authorizing Congress to provide for armed forces, it was thought necessary to future guarantee that those armed forces be armed?
Second Amendment was to guarantee that every man be armed against potential tyranny by the federal government. See Federalists 29 and 46. This included self-defense, as in “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.”
Carole Underwood
Maple City
