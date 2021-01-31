Afraid of a picture
I am appalled at the whiny letters from critics who were afraid of and intimidated by an image of Commissioner Ron Clous with a rifle during a virtual meeting. Do you know how ridiculous it sounds to be afraid of a picture of a gun?
As for "right-wing hatred" and Joe Biden's call for "unity," after Donald Trump's 2016 election, Biden called for resistance and applauded four years of constant hatred and harassment of Trump and the GOP. Now he wants us to accept his socialist agenda under the pretense of unity. The division in our country is the fault of Democrats.
Millions are angry over the 2020 election and don't like calls for revenge by liberals who think all problems can be solved by bigger government. The collective liberal mindset is that everything is a "war" — poverty, inequality and COVID. Biden's extreme environmental agenda will cripple the fossil fuel industry, weaken job growth and end America's economic independence. Democrats will rewrite election laws and big tech and the media will support them.
God help our country.
Carole Underwood
Maple City