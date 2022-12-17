Bergman needs to state his support for the Constitution
On Dec. 3, the former president posted this on social media referring to an election that he lost: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution."
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., refused to certify that election. I wonder what he thinks of this statement by his party's presumed 2024 presidential candidate?
This is the oath Lt. Gen. Bergman took as a U.S. Marine: “I, Jack Bergman, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic . . . ."
Would he be willing to take that oath today?
I challenge Lt. Gen. Bergman to write a letter to the editor of the Traverse City Record-Eagle stating his commitment to the Constitution and denouncing those who want to terminate it.
Let’s call him, email him, write him letters until he makes a public statement condemning this challenge to our democracy. We deserve to know. His support for the armed forces is meaningless if he doesn't have the courage to publicly state his support for the Constitution.
This is Bergman's contact information: 1396 Douglas Drive, Suite 22B; Traverse City, MI 49696. Phone: (231)944-7633.
Tina Ulrich
Traverse City
