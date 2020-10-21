Vote for Bensley
In the general election on Nov. 3 you don't have to vote a straight ticket.
Doing so could be a big mistake. If you are a Democrat, please consider voting for Sheriff Tom Bensley. He has the experience we need and his opponent has none. Sheriff Bensley's top priority has always been the safety of the citizens of Grand Traverse County. Under Sheriff Bensley we have the highest level of law enforcement services because of his experience. And he has done it with limited resources. Vote for Sheriff Tom Bensley. I did. Your vote matters.
Norbert Tutlis
Traverse City
