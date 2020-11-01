Weed bed blues
As I sat in my car waiting to move along Division Street this week and last, I watched the trucks pouring cement to make another flower bed median in the middle of the street. I thought, “Whose idea was this?” To take up the road — which is precious narrow — to create weed beds.
Now, I love flowers.
I am a flower gardener and am always planting and caring for my flower garden. But why does Traverse City use no common sense when creating these medians in the middle of busy, busy roads? This is crazy wrong. It takes up road space needed for increasing traffic and the flower beds just become weed havens.
Who can care for these flower beds when you are taking your life in your hands just standing on the side of that busy road?
Also I think about Eighth Street and all the time and money it took to create those cement flower beds and now they just fill with ugly weeds. Whose idea was this? I just shake my head at the no common sense of this idea.
Kathy Tulgestke
Traverse City
