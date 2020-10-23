Kelly is the choice for Mich. Supreme Court
Mary Kelly, who is running for Michigan Supreme Court, has had a long and distinguished career and has been a steadfast champion of victims’ rights. She has served as a county prosecutor as well as in private practice as a general practitioner on civil and criminal matters. She has also argued cases in the U.S. District Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals.
A majority of county prosecutors support Mary Kelly for Supreme Court justice. She will be a rule-of-law judge. Mary Kelly has the experience base to be an excellent Michigan Supreme Court justice.
Colleen Tucker
Manistee
