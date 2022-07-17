Will-o’-the-wisp
George Will believes the recent Supreme Court decision blocking the EPA’s “claim” of “an enormously consequential power that Congress did not clearly grant” was a decision based on “a quickened interest in policing the separation of powers.” That is, that SCOTUS aimed to restore a hallowed and fundamental Constitutional balance between the executive and legislative branches of government.
He also believes that if SCOTUS makes more decisions further restraining an “illegitimately lunging” bureaucracy, it might “revive Congress.” (This reminds me of Sen. Collins believing that impeaching Trump would change his behavior. How did that work out?)
Maybe George just wants us to believe in such honorable motives. Because George surely knows that so long as the GOP has 41 votes in the Senate and the filibuster remains in place, the corporate/fossil fuel powers will be able to (mis)shape any Congressional response to climate change. But help on this pesky EPA would be welcome, right?
In fact, the EPA decision is a highly partisan political statement: SCOTUS is now aggressively on the side of minority and corporate rule. The decision’s in the shameful group with Citizens United, the attack on voting rights, the OK on gerrymandering and others to come.
Ron Tschudy
Echo Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.