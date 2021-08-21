George Will is wrong
In his defense of meritocracy, George Will writes that “the idea that propelled humanity’s ascent to modernity (is the) principle that people are individuals first and primarily, so individual rights should supplant rights attached to group membership.”
It’s a standard Will opening: a dubious assertion presented as truth. But first consider his buzzword: what does “modernity” in “ascent to modernity” mean? A higher standard of living? Advances in civilization? Simply arriving at the here and now? Second, wouldn’t advances in technology have something to do with this “ascent”? Nope, just elevate personal freedom over the group/common good and “modernity” will follow. Nonsense.
More likely things have gotten better (?) in the last few centuries because human beings decided that the “consent of the governed” works better for determining rights — individual and group — than when kings and aristocrats ruled. And then because we went on to learn that finding and setting the appropriate balance between individual and group rights may often be difficult, that it will have to be done at different levels and in different ways — in courts, school boards, commissions, legislatures, etc.
We know democracy takes work.
Ron Tschudy
Central Lake