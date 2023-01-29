Hey, is this worth noting?
Saturday, Jan. 21, close to the pit, the frozen bottom of winter, right?
I checked out the Record-Eagle’s weather page.
Predicted high temperatures yesterday for 17 major cities in the normally colder part of the Northern Hemisphere showed ONE, Montreal, staying below freezing for the day. Even Moscow’s predicted high was above freezing.
On the U.S. list, highs in only eight cities — including two in Alaska — were predicted to be below freezing; only two — Fairbanks and Fargo — were going to stay below the mid-20s; in Michigan, only Manistee was going to stay below freezing.
Not that this has anything to do with global warming.
Could just be a statistical anomaly.
It's not like evidence – or something.
Ron Tschudy
Echo Township
