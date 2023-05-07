Another way to look at what's happening
Could it be that the most troubling of us are not those who throw tantrums about getting vaccinated and/or wearing masks, nor those who seem angrily afraid of someone taking their guns, nor even those executives greedily and seriously determined — and powerful enough — to make more billions of dollars selling every last drop of oil, cubic foot of “clean” gas, and chunk of coal they can extract from the ground?
Could it be that, instead, maybe the most troubling of us are those who understand the science and the evidence, who are well aware that the response to The Warming, thus far, in the results column is somewhere between nonexistent and negligible, and who also understand that the likelihood of a truly horrible worldwide social, environmental and economic collapse lasting decades – if not centuries – continues to increase with every year that humanity is unwilling or unable to respond?
Which is to say that maybe the most troubling of us are those who know what’s coming and aren’t throwing tantrums, angrily afraid and seriously determined to put in place an effective array of responses now.
It’s nobody’s world but ours and those who follow us.
Let’s do the best we can for us and for them.
Ron Tschudy
Echo Township,
Antrim County
