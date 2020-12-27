Bergman on right track
Americans should be able to have confidence in the integrity of our voting system and the only way we can have confidence is with transparency.
I applaud Rep. Jack Bergman’s steadfast work to ensure our elections are above board and his effort to ensure we know that our election laws were followed closely. Rep. Bergman will not back down from a fight and that is why we sent him back to Washington by an overwhelming majority (His largest win margin yet.)
I applaud Rep. Bergman’s continued effort to bring accountability and transparency to Washington.
Lisa Trombley
Traverse City