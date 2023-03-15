Check these out
Here's a universal background check on proposed Senate Bill No. 76:
The bill is anti-hunting and shooting sports. It makes loaning a gun illegal, unless the owner and user are within each other's presence. Adult deer hunters do not want to hunt right next to each other. Many people borrow a deer rifle during firearms season.
The proposed law is a cut-and-paste of the pistol law. It does not make the changes to wording to allow concealed pistol license (CLP) holders to borrow and loan long guns (Sec. 12. (1)(i)).
Sec. 2 (9) (b) would make it illegal for a non-resident to bring a long gun into the state without a license that 48 states don't even have.
As for proposed Senate Bill 83, here's a red flag: It needs a right to a jury trial at some point in the process.
Pay attention to proposed “gun safety” legislation; and write legislators to remind them that you care about your rights.
Kyle Trevas
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.