Susan Odgers for WSU board
A wonderful person through and through, Susan Odgers has a passion for education and social justice across all communities and identifications.
An alumna of Wayne State University; award winning professor at Northwestern Michigan College; chair: Traverse City Human Rights Commission; columnist: Traverse City Record-Eagle; board member: Traverse Area District Library, Bay Area Transit Authority, Michigan Writers.org. and others — Susan is above all a communicator and advocate for civility and progress.
She will serve WSU’s outreach aims admirably, with university students’ interests front and center.
Patricia Trentacoste
Honor
WSU, Oakland University faculty (retired)
