Insult to democratic process
In an insult to our democratic process, Michigan senators this week — including our own Curt VanderWall —proposed to suppress voter rights in legislation that many are saying are “Jim Crow” tactics. This new legislation exploits loopholes in our state Constitution to remove voting safeguards.
Senate Bills 273 through 313 are an attempt by political extremists to suppress voter rights and politicize electoral processes. These bills are going to make it more difficult for people register to vote (SB274), increase barriers for requesting or receiving an absentee ballot (SB285, SB310) and remove voting protections (SB285, SB286, SB303, SB304, SB311). The bills also will limit the rights of local elected clerks and our elected Secretary of State to run fair and impartial elections (SB275, SB279, SB282, SB284, SB287, SB288, SB290, SB291, SB292, SB297, SB309), will increase the cost of elections (SB273, SB276, SB277, SB278, SB281, SB283, SB289, SB294, SB296, SB300, SB306, SB308) and will make it more difficult for non-partisan voters to put referendums on the ballot and monitor referendum voting (SB280, SB291, SB292).
Other states make it secure and easy to vote with low administrative costs; the current proposals do none of these things.
Lara Treemore-Spears
Manistee