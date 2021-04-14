Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.