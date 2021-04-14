We're paying for election lawsuits
With all the news stories about the “Big Lie” and voter fraud in the 2020 election, the story is very close to home in Antrim County. There have been countless reviews of what happened and the county clerk has been forthright about how the error occurred, yet outside legal teams continually are in court pursuing frivolous lawsuits.
Questions that First Congressional District voters should be asking are: where is our Congressman Jack Bergman in all of this? Has he denounced these fake legal maneuvers? And who is paying for all these efforts? Here is who is involved: judges and staffs, county clerk and her staff, the secretary of state and her staff — yet the GOP carries on.
In Wisconsin, a county sued the Trump campaign for the cost of these suits. Perhaps Antrim County should do the same. We taxpayers who live in the First District, in the 13th Judicial Circuit and in the State of Michigan are all paying.
Mary Tonneberger
Omena