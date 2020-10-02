Signs matter
As we approach the November election, yard signs are proliferating in neighborhoods. I wonder what those who put up Donald Trump signs are really thinking. For a man who is corrupt to his core, what do you excuse? His lying, his tax dodging, his misogyny, families being torn apart, racism, inciting violence, etc.? Many of you are religiously affiliated. What does your church doctrine teach?
Personally, I am saddened to think that you are overlooking standards of human decency and support for the Constitution to enable this kind of leader to be re-elected.
Mary Tonneberger
Omena
