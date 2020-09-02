Seek trustworthy news prior to elections
As we approach this November’s election and the mid-September availability of absentee ballots, it is incumbent on every voter to avail him/herself of accurate and honest information. In 2020, we are inundated with information 24/7 and much of it is corrupt, dishonest, and oftentimes from unreliable sources. Historically we have had news organizations with integrity that could be trusted. Each of us should seek out these existing news sources and not rely on social media, extremist publications that oftentimes are controlled by foreign adversaries. Whether you are voting for a federal, state or local candidate, you need to examine that person’s integrity and voting record.
We need leaders who exemplify the best principles and will communicate their thoughts without hesitation or deception. We are confronted with all too many candidates who have compromised themselves and follow the “party” line. As Jesus said (Mark 8:36), "For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?"
Mary Tonneberger
Omena
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.