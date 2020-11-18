Letter: Tonneberger
No smooth transition
As a former long-term Republican and now an independent, I am appalled at what is going on with the Trump-Biden transition. With so many GOP enablers, don’t they realize they are destroying what used to be known as the Grand Old Party?
All too many articles are being written across a wide range of publications and interviews given in the media that indicate that President Donald Trump is threatening GOP elected officials with retaliation. Why such cowardice to respond? Is it all for power and control? Simply sad.
Mary Tonneberger
Omena