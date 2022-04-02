Call them cyclists
In response to an article in today’s (March 31) newspaper, I take issue with terminology used.
People who ride bikes are cyclists; people who ride motorcycles are known as bikers. We cyclists are just as vulnerable on the roads as motorcyclists.
None of us fare well in bike/motorcycle accidents versus vehicles. Many people ride their bicycles year round. Many motorists are unaware and not looking out for us. That is why our neighbor was injured yesterday on his bicycle on Union Street.
As the weather warms, snow melts and roads are clearing, please be extra cautious and mindful of those of us on two wheels.
Carol Tompkins-Parker
Traverse City
