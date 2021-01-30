Clous, Hentschel should resign
I would invite you to Google search "Clous".
Is this what we as taxpayers and citizens want our elected officials to represent? This is an embarrassment. At the recent commission meeting Commissioner Ron Clous displayed a gun during a public comment, which is not appropriate.
It was intimidating behavior in response to the speaker. Commissioner Rob Hentschel's giggling that followed is not how an elected official should respond. Both of these commissioners must resign immediately for the integrity and trust of the citizens of Grand Traverse County.
Cindy Tomlinson
Grawn