Humphreys will bring balance
Please vote for Flournoy Humphreys for Traverse City Area Public Schools board. Our family has known Flournoy for almost 20 years.
We cannot imagine anyone more qualified to be a school board member. Flournoy is disciplined, clear, smart, and she was an amazing teacher. She is a great listener and will bring a balanced perspective to the job of helping all of our kids succeed.
Suzannah Tobin and Woody Smith
Traverse City
