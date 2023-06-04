Let's all agree to vote for those who will fix our roads
Electric vs. gas vehicles: Is the irony lost on anyone that the government is happily stoking this heated debate while our roads are absolutely dilapidated in Michigan?
Can we agree to never vote for another candidate who does not improve our roads dramatically? Nearly every other political topic is fraught with ambiguity, disagreement and discord. The one service that we all use and need is the one that keeps being ignored - and we allow it!
Trust me: They can find the money.
Trust me: Michigan’s climate has nothing to do with it.
Trust me: Forest Lodge Road in Traverse City has looked like a war zone for 30 years. Everyone reading this can fill in the blank with a number of their own roads.
When I called to ask about it, I was told their budget only allows for “primary and secondary roads." I said, “That’s awesome, because almost everyone lives off of a tertiary or feeder road!”
Stunning answer, to be sure. Moreover, it's gross negligence as far as the responsible use of our tax dollars.
Our vote is our only recourse.
Anthony Thorpe
South Pittsburg, Tenn.
