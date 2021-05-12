Control returned
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer returned control of mask mandates, social distancing and re-opening businesses to Michiganders. Her administration will remove COVID restrictions when 70 percent of the state's over-18 population is fully vaccinated. With about half the state with at least one shot, infection and hospitalization rates are declining.
If you feel the mandates attack your liberty, regain it: wear your mask in public. Protect your family’s and community’s healthy by working to put COVID behind us.
Most are glad they got their shots. The shots are benign and beneficial — a medical miracle we should thank God for. Turning away from shots disrespects our neighbors, science and our God-given intelligence.
It'd be nice to hear more from Republican representatives — Congressman Jack Bergman, state Sen. Curt VanderWall and state Rep. Jack O’Malley — than their grudging endorsement of safety measures, whining about how unnecessary they are.
Republican colleagues in Lansing sit on about $1 billion of federal money — meant to help Michigan’s daycare services — in their attempt to force the governor to drop the mandates prematurely.
We get rid of the masks by getting to 70 percent vaccination. As the Kennedy Center’s Profile in Courage Award to Whitmer emphasized, she's brave for doing the right thing.
Rev. Steven B. Thompson
Benzonia