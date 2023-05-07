'Sky-is-falling' diatribe offered no evidence
I was disappointed and disgusted to read Rick Buckhalter’s Forum entitled "Residential zoning facing draconian changes" on Page A4 of the April 26 Record-Eagle.
His effort to “set off alarm bells” invites readers to “attack” him with “documentable facts,” yet his piece offered none.
In an assault on elected and volunteer civil servants, he suggests that “hand-selected” agents of disaster are planning “draconian” zoning changes, about which voters have “no say.”
He claims that the dedicated public servants “aren’t accountable,” “won’t answer questions or complaints,” and are “fast-tracking” changes to “most, if not all, residential zoning to (allow) almost unlimited density” with “confusing” and “complicated” amendments — resulting in “generational … irreversible …stunning changes to quality of life.”
Enduring “utter disgust” with public proceedings, the author suggested that similarly negative opinions were “snubbed, ignored and brushed aside.”
Good. Perhaps the problem rests not with dedicated community servants, but rather with the content of evidence-free “sky-is-falling” diatribes that are all too common in our culture today.
The author clearly holds no respect for civil process or community servants and, instead, chooses to engage in a NIMBY-ish campaign of second-guessing, tribalistic politics.
It is sad that he has nothing positive to offer and can only resort to name-calling and fear-mongering.
George Thompson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.