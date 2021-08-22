Get the library on track

The latest Record-Eagle coverage of the Elk Rapids saga suggests this train needs to get back on the tracks.

First, determine who owns the library and is responsible for funding/operational costs. Complete an external review of the fiscal status of the library. Survey the building’s site and conduct a geological survey to determine possible problems of building in a “fill” site. Assess the physical state of the building and its systems.

Create a template to determine the current capacities of the library services and where they are exceeded regularly. Library associations, or a university offering library science programs, might have a template or could advise on its development. The template includes seating capacity, number of rooms, number of computer stations, the number of times demand exceeds those limits and a review of current circulation numbers and the times demand exceeds the library’s ability to meet same.

A survey on services provided by the library should be taken to determine the need for expansion/improvement of these services. With this information the agencies have sufficient data to determine what changes, if any, are necessary to alter the existing structure.

Richard Thompson

Elk Rapids

