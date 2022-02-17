Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the GALE WARNING, Highest gusts up to 45 kt from the west and highest waves around 13 feet expected. For the SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the north and highest waves around 8 feet. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...For the GALE WARNING, from noon Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&