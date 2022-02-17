Capitalizing on a loophole
How well do you know Michigan’s Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson? A graduate of Wellesley College and Harvard Law, Benson is a recognized expert on civil rights law, education law and election law.
Elected to office in 2018, Benson oversaw Michigan’s 2020 election, which, although it was conducted in a pandemic, saw the highest turnout in state history.
With 5.5 million votes cast, 3.3 million of them by absentee ballot, the election has been proven repeatedly to be the safest and most secure election in Michigan’s history. More than 250 audits confirmed the election’s integrity, as did the Republican-led State Senate Oversight Committee that found no widespread election fraud.
Still, the GOP continues to claim otherwise, and is engaged in an undemocratic fight to limit voter access. They are attempting to use a loophole in Michigan law to circulate a petition, deceptively titled “Secure MI Vote,” which, with 340,000 signatures, would enable them to bypass Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s veto and ram several restrictive voting provisions into law.
Fortunately for those of us who recognize that free and fair elections are the very soul of our democracy, Benson is a fighter who will do everything in her power to stop them.
Rev. Steven B. Thompson
Benzie County NORML-Chapter director, Benzonia

