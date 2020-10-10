Supporting O'Neil for 104th
I write to support the candidacy of my long-time law partner, Dan O'Neil. We need leaders who will work together to solve problems, and the contrast is clear: Dan was endorsed by the Traverse Connect PAC because he studies issues carefully.
His opponent threw esteemed former Gov. William Milliken out of the local party because the governor's opinions were not extreme enough. When both parties should be discussing how to address COVID-19 and climate change, Mr. O'Neil's adversary has pledged, for example, to oppose the restrictions recommended by health authorities to control the pandemic. Vote for O'Neil and for your kids and grandkids.
George Thompson
Traverse City
