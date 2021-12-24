No more political stunts
I write to express my disappointment in several Grand Traverse County commissioners’ willingness to purchase an armored car.
In addition to approving expensive health insurance for commissioners starting in January 2023 that the average taxpayer cannot afford, the part-time Commission is contemplating spending $250,000 on a vehicle that will simply occupy space in a county garage. The argument that this military vehicle will make officers safer is specious prattle. I represented the family of the last local officer who was killed in the line of duty, and the availability of a similar vehicle would have accomplished nothing in the emergency to which he was responding.
Militarizing the response to these situations accomplishes nothing, and it contributes to an atmosphere of violence that works directly against the safety of officers and the public. If the goal of the Commission is to make officers and the public safer, this money should be spent to provide training on how to de-escalate mental health-related encounters. The city police have made a sincere effort under Chief Jeff O’Brien to provide this form of intervention training, and I have witnessed the value of that training near my downtown business and volunteering at Safe Harbor.
Spend tax dollars wisely — not on political stunts.
George Thompson
Traverse City