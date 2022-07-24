Support Old Mission Peninsula in Aug. 2 vote
I hope you will join me in supporting our farmers and investing in the future of Old Mission Peninsula by voting "Yes" on Aug. 2 to reinstate Old Mission Peninsula’s Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) millage.
Because of the current PDR and support from other organizations, 5,181 of the 9,861 acres of our farmland are already under permanent preservation easements, leaving us just a bit more to do to finish the job.
Together, we can preserve our rural agricultural heritage and maintain our way of life.
Kris Thomas
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.