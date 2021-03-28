Keep cameras out
I am a student from Traverse City High School and I will soon be a voter of the United States of America. As a student and kid, I believe it is important to address my point of view and voice my opinions to represent the people of my age.
A big issue my civics class has looked upon is installing video cameras into school bathrooms and/or classrooms. The Fourth Amendment protects our rights of privacy as a U.S. citizen, which therefore will be provoked if the cameras are installed. Especially if the cameras are in the bathroom and there are body parts not being covered, that can be considered as child pornography. As a student, it is a chilling feeling to walk into schools not knowing what could happen considering all of the violence that has occurred over our history.
Although there are some good arguments for the cameras, I am against them completely for it is a violation and unconstitutional. I would like for the cameras to stay out of the classrooms, bathrooms, etc.
Thank you so much for your time. I appreciate everything you do. It does not go unnoticed.
Emma Thomas
Grawn