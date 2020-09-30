Support Rec Authority millage
To the voters in Garfield Township and Traverse City: please vote YES for the Recreation Authority Millage Proposal. This proposal is to ensure continued funding for the activities at the Historic Barns Park and Hickory Meadows and to seize an opportunity to preserve an exceptional piece of forest adjacent to Hickory Hills. This will ensure continued operations and leverage external funding into the future, through gifts and programs offered at the Botanical Garden, SEEDS and community gardens.
The Recreational Authority has proven their efficient and responsible dedication to their mission, as promised in 2004. Let's allow them to continue their success, for us and those who follow.
Daniel Tholen
Traverse City
