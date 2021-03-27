Amends to LGBTQ community
Thank you for the excellent opinion article published March 21 about the LGBTQ+ community written by Rev. Jim Perra of Grace Church in Traverse City and other Episcopalian clergy of northwest Michigan.
We not only have to make amends to this community, but also to the Black, brown, Asian American and Indigenous communities that have been discriminated against for so many years. These communities are all made up of Americans and don’t deserve to be treated like they have been.
This is too great a country to accept this behavior.
Cyril and Jacqueline Thiel
Elk Rapids