Do something about weapons
The feeling after all of the mass shootings has always been one of hopelessness and sadness that I couldn’t think of anything I could do. We have grandchildren, and after losing a grandchild to a defective product, I see the devastation it can bring to a whole family and extended family.
But I now think that as a collective, we can do something about weapons of war being in the hands of unstable individuals.
I will not purchase anything from a store that sells semi-automatic weapons and/or large magazines.
Please join me.
Jacqueline S. Thiel
Elk Rapids
