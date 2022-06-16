Weather Alert

...Wind Gusts of 30 to 40 mph This Afternoon... West-Southwest winds will increase and become quite gusty this afternoon across northern Michigan. Widespread gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely with a few locally higher gusts possible. These gusts may create hazardous travel for high profile vehicles traveling along north-south oriented highways. If you have items outside that may blow around in the gusty winds, take time to bring them inside or fasten them down. The winds will subside by later this afternoon and early evening.