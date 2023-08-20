Coverage of indigenous people is laudable
The Racial Justice Workgroup at The Presbyterian Church of Traverse City would like to send our gratitude for Sierra Clark's excellent coverage of the indigenous people of our region and beyond.
These articles have been a source of important information, education and outreach for us and all Record-Eagle readers.
May these articles and insights continue to be a part of the Record-Eagle.
Thank you.
Nancy Schulte, John M. Waechter, Gail Lanphear, Barbara Shimnoski, Rachel Starkenburg, Associate Pastor Jordan Starkenburg, Interim Pastor Leslie Mott and Lucy Waechter-Webb
Traverse City
