We face all of our shared challenges better together
For this nonagenarian (a new word to me) – which means 90+ years of age – our cherished nation faces more significant problems than ever in my memory.
Listing all if them is probably not necessary, but the most pressing for me are: climate change, sources of electrical energy, Line 5 (those 70-year-old worn pipelines threatening Great Lakes freshwater), and the terrible political divide that makes any healing dialogue so difficult.
But I’m looking forward to being with hundreds of Grand Traverse region citizens who are tirelessly working to solve a part of all these difficulties.
This Friday at Northwestern Michigan College's Dennos Museum and Milliken Auditorium, Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council's "Environmentalist of the Year" will be the reason for an optimistic gathering.
From the excited conversation in Dennos, to the uplifting voice of Jeremy Reisig, the keynote words of Sarna Salzman and the presenting of a dozen awards to the recipients, it will represent – for me – a reason to rejoice.
We live in a region blessed with wonderful people and diligent leaders who are offering a way forward. Join in!
Together, we can find a more hopeful future.
June Thaden
Traverse City
