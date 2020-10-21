Please support GT road millage
I am voting for the Grand Traverse County road millage.
I understand the concern of another attempt to cross the Boardman River. I was a voice against that attempt 30 years ago, and would be again. But using votes against the road millage proposal to send a message is wrong. They are two different subjects.
Michigan has some of the worst roads in the nation, because they keep kicking the infrastructure can down the road. Keep Grand Traverse County on course with road improvements. The millage has made a difference.
Mike Terrell
Traverse City
