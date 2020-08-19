Postal sabotage
I am outraged that the postmaster is sabotaging the postal service to appease Donald Trump. Removing mailboxes and equipment for sorting mail are clearly meant to make vote-by-mail ballots arrive too late to be counted. Reduced numbers of polling locations means more lines and longer wait time to vote in person.
Will more of our citizens be putting their lives in danger because of this, just to make sure their vote is counted? We are in a pandemic and this is happening? Are we that kind of democracy? I hope not, because the postal service is a lifeline to many people, including my husband who receives his chemotherapy medicines by U.S. mail. This politicizing of the post office is not acceptable, and we need to let those in power hear our voices.
Amy Teare
Traverse City
