TCAPS needs Ballenger
When screening candidates for the Traverse City Area Public Schools board, I apply three criteria: relevant professional skills, an unwavering commitment to communicating the rationale for critical decisions, and a strong work ethic. Josey Ballenger scores exceptionally well in all three areas.
She has spent her career analyzing policy questions for Congress. At the Government Accountability Office, she conducts research, asks decision-makers hard-hitting questions and objectively communicates the results. She gets to the bottom of complex issues and explains her underlying considerations.
TCAPS would be fortunate to add such a sharp mind to the team, and families can rest assured she’ll level with us.
John Taylor
Traverse City
