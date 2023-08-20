Weigh the performance; Democrats deliver
Often the state budget can be full of seemingly meaningless numbers to the average Michigan citizen. Or, as in past years under Republican leadership, there were tax cuts and very little financial relief or programs to help the average Michigan citizen.
But the Democrats are delivering in the latest state budget and Benzie County residents will see real benefits:
- Free preschool for 4-year olds
- A phase out of the retirement tax (another tax implemented under the Republicans)
- An expansion of the Earned Income Tax
- Free breakfast and lunch for Michigan’s public school children
- Additional cash help for career and technical training and lowering to age 21 the Michigan Reconnect Program, which will open up access to tuition free associates and/or skills training for careers
- Wage increase for direct care workers who provide Medicaid home and community-based care
- Rebates on home energy efficient purchases funded by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.
These are just some of the items in the “Make it in Michigan” budget that will make a real difference in everyone’s lives. This is how government should work … for its citizens!
Betsy Taylor
Beulah
