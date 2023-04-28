Battle continues for reproductive rights
With the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973, Roe challenged a Texas law that had made abortion illegal except by a doctor’s order to save a woman’s life. The court also ruled the Texas law violated a woman’s right of personal privacy, which is protected by the First, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and 14th amendments. American women gained some control over decisions regarding their bodies.
The Supreme Court ruled that, in the first trimester of pregnancy, the state cannot regulate the abortion decision; only the pregnant woman and her physician can decide. The court ruled that, in the second trimester, the state may regulate abortions that are related to maternal health. In the third trimester, once the fetus reached “viability,” a state may regulate abortions or prohibit them — with exceptions for cases when abortion could save the life or health of the mother.
Since that decision, anti-abortion zealots and religious conservatives wrongly posit that abortion in any trimester is “murder” because the fetus is a “person.” That is a religious and non-scientific opinion.
The Michigan governor, legislature, attorney general and voters support women’s reproductive rights, as evidenced by the striking down of a 1931 abortion ban in the state, the attorney general challenging a Texas federal judge ruling regarding the abortion pill, and voters adopting an amendment to the state constitution that establishes an individual right to reproductive freedom.
We must agree that the Constitution supports that women’s reproductive decisions are between her and her doctors — and not people pushing their religious beliefs and conservative agendas.
Elizabeth (Betsy) Taylor
Beulah
