Not all Realtors behave as this letter writer described
In reply to Dave Murphy’s letter (Jan. 27) regarding a Realtor who solicited a family member of a deceased relative to list a home — I must reply.
I have been a Realtor in Traverse City for 46 years and I couldn’t agree more with Dave Murphy’s distaste for this intrusion. Never, in all the years I have been a Realtor would I consider doing such a thing. Actually, my advice to people in this situation is the opposite — don’t make a big decision about selling for at least a year or more. In this case, it was a relative but, many times, it is the surviving spouse. I would never recommend someone make a huge decision like this when going through the emotional turmoil that they are experiencing.
Please don’t think that all Realtors are uncaring people who just want to make a buck. Most of us, myself included, care about people and would never suggest that someone sell or list their homes after a recent tragedy.
Shame on that Realtor. We are here to help when the time comes, but certainly care more about helping people through a difficult time than making a big commission.
I’m sure there are many Realtors out there who feel the same way I do.
Mary Taylor
Realtor/GRI
Real Estate One
Traverse City
