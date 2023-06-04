Be thankful you live in Michigan

I have just read, with dismay, an opinion piece in The New York Times about a cisgender woman and NYT columnist who was accused of being a "man using a woman's bathroom" in France.

She had to prove she was a woman to a security guard and another woman. Humiliating, terrifying and totally barbaric.

And now, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has signed into law a requirement that, in any Florida government buildings, a person must use a bathroom that aligns with the sex assigned at birth. If a person does not follow this law, she or he will face misdemeanor charges.

We should not be surprised at the sycophantic Florida legislature's introduction of such a barbaric, draconian and hysterical bill nor that their flaky, but dangerous, governor signed the bill.

Thankfully, Michigan's Democratic-controlled legislature and Democratic governor do not support such draconian laws. Be thankful you live in Michigan – but also be ever watchful.

Betsy Taylor

Beulah

