Be thankful you live in Michigan
I have just read, with dismay, an opinion piece in The New York Times about a cisgender woman and NYT columnist who was accused of being a "man using a woman's bathroom" in France.
She had to prove she was a woman to a security guard and another woman. Humiliating, terrifying and totally barbaric.
And now, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has signed into law a requirement that, in any Florida government buildings, a person must use a bathroom that aligns with the sex assigned at birth. If a person does not follow this law, she or he will face misdemeanor charges.
We should not be surprised at the sycophantic Florida legislature's introduction of such a barbaric, draconian and hysterical bill nor that their flaky, but dangerous, governor signed the bill.
Thankfully, Michigan's Democratic-controlled legislature and Democratic governor do not support such draconian laws. Be thankful you live in Michigan – but also be ever watchful.
Betsy Taylor
Beulah
