Helping save trees
Between April 22-29, folks participate in the Happy Little Virtual 5K. This DNR event supports tree-planting and protection such as invasive pest and plant management, plus detection surveys of our state park and recreation areas including woodland locations impacted by emerald ash borer and oak wilt.
I'm concerned about the wellbeing of trees, mushrooms and all life, especially our selfless planetary host. Who doesn't find inspiration in nature and seek ways to express gratitude like taking action to heal our suffering Mother? Taking care of Earth is much like taking care of your body and homestead. We benefit from healthy choices, as does Earth. Zoom out. See that our house extends beyond property, city, county, state and country; beyond continents and oceans. Our collective home is Earth, space and the Universe.
Humankind has suffered from a pandemic. So have trees, rain forests, coral reefs, oceans, plant and animal life. So has Earth. In April many of us notice climate change and environmental stewardship. We invested in residential solar and geothermal systems to decrease our footprint. There are a myriad of choices for enacting sustainable positive change. We must participate in our survival.
Contact the president and Congress about this issue.
Margery Tauriainen
Lewiston
